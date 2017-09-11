Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 22:46
There is stability, order in Latvian banking sector – financial watchdog
Nouy has arrived on a working visit to Latvia to discuss the topical issues with FKTK and its head Putnins who is also a board member at the ECB Supervisory Board. The parties discussed governance mechanisms, new business directions and strategies, risk management in the context of future challenges in the euro area.
Since 2014, Latvia is a member state of the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Banking Union, and three Latvia’s largest banks are supervised within this mechanism.
"In the Single Supervisory Mechanism supervisory traditions of different countries meet that in the way of experience exchange and discussions gradually form into a single supervisory approach. In general, there is stability and order in the Latvian banking sector, still exchange of opinion about application and improvement of supervisory methods, risk management in relation to radical change of business strategies in some of the Latvian banks are important for Latvia," he said.
FKTK is actively cooperating with other European institutions, for example, the European Parliament, the TAX3 committee, the European Banking Institution. "Closer integration in the European structures means bigger security, trusting each other in complicated situations, new solutions that promote stability and development in a single European banking system," he said.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank for the euro and administers monetary policy of the euro area. At present the ECB in cooperation with FKTK supervises Latvia’s largest banks – Swedbank, SEB Banka and Luminor Bank.
The European Banking Union mechanism unites national banking watchdogs of 19 euro area countries.
