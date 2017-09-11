ABLV Bank might liquidate its Luxembourg branch

Latvia’s ABLV Bank might liquidate its branch ABLV Bank Luxembourg, the bank’s liquidator Arvids Kostomarovs told LETA.

He said that the situation with the branch in Luxembourg is not simple. On the one hand, there is the decision of the Luxembourg cour rejecting the request of the Luxembourg regulator to place ABLV Bank Luxembourg in liquidation. On the other hand, the branch is in direct supervision of the European Central Bank, and there are requirements of the local regulator, and the reputation issue involved.





"It is clear that the sale process is very complicated and different scenarios are being analyzed – there are several proposals to buy the branch already, but we are assessing what is acceptable for the regulator, what is better for creditors. It might be better for creditors and shareholders to liquidate the bank because the offered price is not high due to the grave accusations," said Kostomarovs.





As reported, the Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central Bank (ECB), ordered ABLV Bank to stop all payments as of February 19 following a report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury about ABLV Bank's involvement in international money laundering schemes and corruption. On February 24, the Finance and Capital Market Commission found an occurrence of unavailability of deposits at ABLV Bank.





Shareholders of ABLV Bank decided in February to start the liquidation process in order to protect interests of its clients and creditors. ABLV Bank believes that in this way it will be possible to ensure active protection of its customers, the bank said in a statement.





At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne own, directly and indirectly, 87.03% of the bank's share capital.