Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 10:42
ABLV Bank might liquidate its Luxembourg branch
He said that the situation with the branch in Luxembourg is
not simple. On the one hand, there is the decision of the Luxembourg cour
rejecting the request of the Luxembourg regulator to place ABLV Bank Luxembourg in liquidation. On
the other hand, the branch is in direct supervision of the European Central
Bank, and there are requirements of the local regulator, and the reputation
issue involved.
"It is clear that the sale process is very complicated
and different scenarios are being analyzed – there are several proposals to buy
the branch already, but we are assessing what is acceptable for the regulator,
what is better for creditors. It might be better for creditors and shareholders
to liquidate the bank because the offered price is not high due to the grave
accusations," said Kostomarovs.
As reported, the Latvian financial regulator, the Finance
and Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European
Central Bank (ECB), ordered ABLV Bank
to stop all payments as of February 19 following a report by the Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury
about ABLV Bank's involvement in
international money laundering schemes and corruption. On February 24, the
Finance and Capital Market Commission found an occurrence of unavailability of
deposits at ABLV Bank.
Shareholders of ABLV
Bank decided in February to start the liquidation process in order to
protect interests of its clients and creditors. ABLV Bank believes that in this
way it will be possible to ensure active protection of its customers, the bank
said in a statement.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The
bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils,
Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne
own, directly and indirectly, 87.03% of the bank's share capital.
- 27.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 27.08.2018 At least 10% of jobs in Latvian State Police are vacant
- 27.08.2018 Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet - EUR 678 mln
- 27.08.2018 Proposed increase in child benefit to cost Lithuanian state extra EUR 130 mln
- 27.08.2018 airBaltic Receives Eleventh Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
- 24.08.2018 Task force set up for representing Latvia’s interests in development of strategy for Lattelecom, LMT
- 24.08.2018 ABLV Bank to lay off 5% to 7% of employees by end-year
- 24.08.2018 Police launch criminal procedure at request of ABLV Bank on spreading false news about financial sector
- 24.08.2018 Baltic Dairy Board withdraws application for legal protection process
- 24.08.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1