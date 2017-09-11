Banks, Employment, Financial Services, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
ABLV Bank to lay off 5% to 7% of employees by end-year
ABLV Bank will by the end of the year lay off 5% to 7% of employees, informs LETA referring to the bank's liquidator Arvids Kostomarovs.
"Layoffs will continue in the future also. Eventually the bank will
be liquidated and there will be no one working here. At the moment, we are
planning on laying off 5% to 7% of employees by the end of the tear," said
Kostomarovs.
Currently there are 370 people working at the bank, while ABLV Group employs approximately 500
people.
As reported, the European Central Bank withdrew ABLV Bank's license on July 12, 2018.
ABLV Bank
shareholders voted for voluntary liquidation in February.
