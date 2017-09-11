Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 17:13
Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet – 678 mln euros
In the seven months of 2018, budget revenue totaled 6.49 bln euros and
expenditure 5.82 bln euros.
The record-high budget surplus was achieved primarily thanks to a 15.7% rise
in budget revenue from the first seven months of 2017. Money flew into the
Latvian budget for EU-funded projects and as the Cohesion Fund’s final
investment support for the programming period 2007-2013.
Non-tax budget revenue also grew significantly as Latvenergo power utility paid dividends from its 2017 profit.
The largest surplus, worth 634.9 mln euros was accumulated in the central
government consolidated budget. Compared to the first seven months of 2017, it
grew by 435.1 mln euros. At the same time, the surplus in the local government
budget contracted by 50.6 mln euros from the first seven months of 2017 to 43.3
mln euros in January-July 2018.
Tax revenues beat the seven-month target by 0.3% or 15.6 mln euros, the
Finance Ministry said.
- 24.08.2018 Prosecutor's office arrests property of Spruds family's company, bringing Skanste neighborhood development project to a halt
- 24.08.2018 Latvian National Culture Center demands 76,512 euros from Bilesu Paradize ticket service for allegedly unlawfully collected commission
- 24.08.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1
- 24.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 24.08.2018 Большинство латвийских предприятий в сфере безопасности предпочитают работать в тени
- 24.08.2018 In Latvia police arrest person running several fake news portals, his accomplice released on his own recognizance
- 24.08.2018 В Риге задержан и арестован организатор порталов фейковых новостей
- 24.08.2018 Полиции Латвии не удалось найти оружие, из которого был убит Бункус
- 24.08.2018 По заявлению ликвидируемого ABLV Bank начат уголовный процесс о распространении недостоверных сведений о латвийском финансовом секторе
- 24.08.2018 ABLV Bank до конца года планирует уменьшить количество работников на 5-7%