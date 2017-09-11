Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Risk management, Security, Stability, USA
Active crackdown on money laundering will boost international confidence in Latvia’s financial sector – Bank of Latvia
According to the Moneyval
report, Latvia has been placed in the enhanced follow-up procedure because of
the number of Low and Moderate ratings awarded for Effectiveness. Two areas
were considered to have low levels of effectiveness – relevant beneficial
ownership information and preventing proliferation financing.
“The assessment and recommendations provided in the Moneyval report will definitely help Latvia continue its financial
sector reforms more effectively. The Latvian government, the Control Service,
as well as law enforcement, supervisory and control authorities are taking
resolute measures to implement Moneyval
experts’ recommendations. Reducing and managing risks in the financial sector,
raising the capacity of the Control Service and supervisory and control
authorities, as well as an active crackdown on money laundering and terrorist
financing will help us strengthen international confidence in the Latvian
financial sector. In the long term, this will have a positive effect not only
on the Latvian financial sector but the economy as a whole,” the Bank of Latvia
said.
The central bank’s representatives also voiced confidence that the work
started by the government will improve international partners’ assessment of
Latvia.
According to Bank of Latvia economists, the impact of the financial
sector’s issues on Latvia’s economic growth this and next year will be
insignificant. As a result of these events, Latvia’s GDP growth might be 0.5
percentage points slower than expected in 2018 and by 0.2 percentage points
slower in 2019. The successful growth of other sectors like construction is
expected to make up for this slowdown.
