Thursday, 23.08.2018, 17:19
Latvian government responds to Moneyval report
|Māris Kučinskis. Photo: mk.gov.lv
The committee found that the Latvian government has cooperated
effectively with its foreign counterparts to share financial and legal
intelligence and to launch joint investigations on AML/CTF.
The committee also found that Latvian measures in place around “Legal
persons and arrangements” and the “proliferation of financial sanctions” had
not been adequate.
In particular, Moneval
recommended that Latvia should continue improving the measures to ensure that
the authorities collect relevant beneficial ownership (BO) information, with
particular attention to the LLC sector. It also recommended that Latvia
establish a mechanism to compel FIs/DNFBPs to actively verify such information.
The report recommends increasing outreach to reporting entities to
improve internal control systems outreach and additional resources to
supervisory authorities.
The Latvian government has recognized the need for fundamental
improvement in these areas. It has until the end of 2019. Moneyval will include Latvia in its enhanced follow-up procedures
until it judges that these improvements have been made.
The Latvian government has thanked the committee for its report and has
indicated that this high-quality audit will help Latvia continue to reform its
financial sector and ensure that the changes planned meet the latest global
AML/CTF standards.
Māris
Kučinskis, the Prime Minister of Latvia said, "The government welcomes the
publication of the report. It is in line with both the findings of Latvia’s
National Risk Assessment (“NRA”), published in summer of 2017, and Latvia’s
“Complementary Measures for Increasing the Level of Conformity of Prevention of
Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing” plan.
“Since the beginning of 2018, we have reduced risk in the financial
sector by discontinuing service to high-risk shell companies, improved access
to information about beneficial owners, and strengthened our laws on the
enforcement of national and international sanctions. We are making progress,
but we have to keep working hard to achieve our goal of a clean, sustainable,
modern financial sector.”
Since Moneyval plenary in July
this year, when the report on Latvia was considered, the responsible Latvian
authorities with the representatives of the Latvian financial industry have
begun an extensive consultation process in order to approve a detailed action
plan to address deficiencies in AML/CTF measures. They will approve this plan
on 11 September this year, during a meeting of the Financial Sector Development
Council (FSDC), and it will supplement the government’s existing action plan.
Daniel Thelesklaf, Moneyval Chairman,
commented during his visit to Riga in a meeting with representatives of FSDC
today, "Today, Moneyval's
evaluation procedures are more stringent than ever before. The main task for
the Latvian government and the sector as a whole is to improve the efficiency
of the AML/CTF system. In order for Latvia to continue developing as a
recognized financial center, it’s necessary to effectively manage all risks
that are related to this sector.”
Latvia will now submit a progress report ahead of the second Moneyval Plenary meeting, expected near
the end of 2019. The government will submit further progress reports on an
annual basis until the next on-site Moneyval
evaluation which is currently expected in 2022. Latvia can request a move from
the enhanced follow-up process to the regular follow-up process, once it can
evidence sufficient progress to Moneyval.
