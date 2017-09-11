Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Latvia might face economic consequences if it does not combat money laundering more activey – Moneyval
|Daniel Thelesklaf. Photo: Twitter
Moneyval in the
the fifth round of the evaluation of the Latvian Anti-Money Laundering and
Terrorist Financing (AML/CTF) system concluded that Latvia is a subject to
enhanced follow-up procedures. Latvia is in enhanced follow-up because of the
number of Low and Moderate ratings awarded for Effectiveness. Two areas were
considered to have low levels of effectiveness - relevant beneficial ownership
information and preventing proliferation financing.
After the meeting with ministers and heads of state institutions,
Thelesklaf underscored that Latvia has to work much to efficiently combat money
laundering and terrorism financing risks.
In his words, Latvian legislation is quite strict in the area of AML, but
the problem is application of the law. Moneyval
expects better results in a short period of time.
Thelesklaf did not doubt professionalism of the Latvian authorities, but
said that AML/CFT has not been among Latvia’s priorities for too long.
As the report covers a time period until the end of 2017, it has not
evaluated Latvia’s performance in AML/CFT this year. These achievements will be
evaluated and considered in the next Moneyval
report that will be published in 2022.
