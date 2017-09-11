Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Ukraine
PrivatBank in Latvia posts 1.637 mln euros in H1 losses
Meanwhile, the PrivatBank group
in Latvia operated with 1.472 mln euros in losses, up 93.4% from the respective
period a year ago.
The bank's assets reached 212.949 mln euros on June 30, 2018 which was by
5.8% or 13.331 mln euros less when compared to the end of 2017.
The bank’s capital and reserves declined 7.6% to 42.464 mln euros at the
end of June, 2018.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio was 30.83% at the end of June and
liquidity coverage ratio was 607.32%.
In the first six months of 2017, PrivatBank
in Latvia operated with 805,000 euros in loss, and the group’s loss reached 761,000
euros.
According to the information from the Latvian Association of Commercial
Banks, PrivatBank was the 15th
largest bank in Latvia by assets at the end of 2017. The key shareholder of
Latvia's PrivatBank is Ukraine’s PrivatBank which the Ukrainian
government nationalized in December 2016.
