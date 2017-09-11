Deposits at Expobank shrink 3.8 times in H1

The amount of deposits at Expobank decreased 3.8 times or by EUR 137.172 mln in January-June this year, down to EUR 49.149 mln at the end of June, the bank announced LETA.

Expobank's profit during the first six months of the year amounted to EUR 904,000, a 39.9% decrease from the first half of 2017.





The bank's assets stood at EUR 87.257 mln as of June 30 - 2.6 times or EUR 139.996 down from end-2017, when the bank's assets totaled EUR 227.253 mln.





The bank's capital adequacy ratio was 58.1% at the end of June and liquidity coverage ratio was 381.78%.





As reported, under the amendments to the Law on the Prevention of Laundering the Proceeds from Criminal Activity (Money Laundering) and of Terrorist Financing that came into effect on May 9, Latvian banks were given 60 days to severe ties with clients that meet the characteristics of shell companies.





In the first half of 2017, Expobank posted EUR 1.505 mln in profit.





Since February 2012, Russian businessman Igor Kim has been the sole owner of Expobank. Before April 2012, the bank's name was LTL Bank.





This past March, Expobank was the 16th largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets.