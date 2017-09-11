Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 21.08.2018, 10:12
Deposits at Expobank shrink 3.8 times in H1
Expobank's profit during the first six months of the year
amounted to EUR 904,000, a 39.9% decrease from the first half of 2017.
The bank's assets stood at EUR 87.257 mln as of June 30 -
2.6 times or EUR 139.996 down from end-2017, when the bank's assets totaled EUR
227.253 mln.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio was 58.1% at the end of
June and liquidity coverage ratio was 381.78%.
As reported, under the amendments to the Law on the
Prevention of Laundering the Proceeds from Criminal Activity (Money Laundering)
and of Terrorist Financing that came into effect on May 9, Latvian banks were
given 60 days to severe ties with clients that meet the characteristics of
shell companies.
In the first half of 2017, Expobank posted EUR 1.505 mln in profit.
Since February 2012, Russian businessman Igor Kim has been the sole owner of Expobank. Before April 2012, the bank's
name was LTL Bank.
This past March, Expobank
was the 16th largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets.
- 21.08.2018 New Hanza Capital sees turnover grow more than threefold in H1
- 21.08.2018 Major fire breaks out at Mikrotikls IT company's warehouse in Rumbula
- 21.08.2018 Turkish currency crisis: cheaper goods for consumers, more risks for large businesses
- 21.08.2018 В Астане открылся первый в Центральной Азии международный финансовый центр
- 20.08.2018 Financial results of Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company improve in H1
- 20.08.2018 VAT fraud scheme involving Lithuanians, Latvians uncovered
- 20.08.2018 Прибыль Pasažieru vilciens в первом полугодии 2018 года сократилась на 21%
- 20.08.2018 В Латвии выпуск строительной продукции рос быстрее, чем в среднем в ЕС – Eurostat
- 20.08.2018 Рижская дума возьмет кредит в 41 млн. евро для реконструкции эстрады в Межапарке