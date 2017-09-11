Baltic Horizon Fund to pay out EUR 2 mln to investors

The commercial property investment fund Baltic Horizon Fund is set to pay out approximately two mln euros to unitholders in September.

The cash distribution of 0.025 euros per unit, totaling approximately two mln euros, will equal about 1.81% of the fund's weighted average net asset value as at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The payout also represents a 7.5% rolling distribution yield for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price of the last day of second quarter of 2018 on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange, Baltic Horizon Fund said on Thursday.





Payments will be distributed from the fund on Sept. 5, 2018. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined in accordance with the list of unitholders as of end of business day Sept. 3, 2018 in the T2S settlement system.





Baltic Horizon Fond is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by the alternative investment fund manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.