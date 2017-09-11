Baltic, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 23:15
Baltic Horizon Fund to pay out EUR 2 mln to investors
The cash distribution of 0.025 euros per unit, totaling
approximately two mln euros, will equal about 1.81% of the fund's weighted
average net asset value as at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The payout
also represents a 7.5% rolling distribution yield for the past 12 months based
on the closing unit price of the last day of second quarter of 2018 on Nasdaq
Tallinn stock exchange, Baltic Horizon Fund said on Thursday.
Payments will be distributed from the fund on Sept. 5, 2018.
Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined in accordance
with the list of unitholders as of end of business day Sept. 3, 2018 in the T2S
settlement system.
Baltic Horizon Fond is a registered contractual public
closed-end real estate fund that is managed by the alternative investment fund
manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
