NAV of Baltic Horizon unit up 0.72% in July

Net asset value (NAV) of the commercial real estate fund Baltic Horizon Fund as at the end of July 2018 was 1.391 euros per unit, 0.72% higher compared to the previous month.

The NAV was positively affected by operating performance of properties and a change in SWAP hedge reserve during the month, the fund told the stock exchange.





The fund also announced a change in its financial calendar -- the unaudited consolidated interim report for the first half-year of 2018 would be published on the 35th week the latest. The initial publishing time was supposed to be the 33rd week.





Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by the alternative investment fund manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Trading in units of the fund in the fund list of Nasdaq Baltic began on July 6, 2016.