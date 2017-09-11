Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Latvia, Lithuania, Risk management
Danske Bank to renounce part of business clients in Lithuania
Moreover, the bank's services centers will continue operating in
Lithuania. Danske Bank ended its
retail banking operations in the Baltic states back in 2016.
Danske Bank's branch
in Lithuania informed its business clients this week on plans to close their
accounts.
"Some of Danske Bank's
clients in Lithuania have been informed that the bank will stop on October 27
providing banking services to the clients and their accounts in the bank will
be closed. This announcement is related to the Danske Bank group's previously announced strategy in the Baltic
states to focus on the group's international clients and servicing global
corporations, exiting local business segments," Vaida Bickute,
spokeswoman of Danske Bank, told.
In her words, the bank's clients have two months to find a new bank.
Danske Bank announced
its new strategy in late April and plans to focus in Lithuania, Latvia and
Estonia only on services provided to companies operating in the Nordic and
Baltic countries and global corporations.
