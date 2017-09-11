Danske Bank to renounce part of business clients in Lithuania

The Lithuanian branch of Danske Bank, the second largest financial group in North Europe in terms of assets, will renounce part of its business clients by the end of October and will continue working with the group's international clients, informs LETA/BNS.

Moreover, the bank's services centers will continue operating in Lithuania. Danske Bank ended its retail banking operations in the Baltic states back in 2016.





Danske Bank's branch in Lithuania informed its business clients this week on plans to close their accounts.





"Some of Danske Bank's clients in Lithuania have been informed that the bank will stop on October 27 providing banking services to the clients and their accounts in the bank will be closed. This announcement is related to the Danske Bank group's previously announced strategy in the Baltic states to focus on the group's international clients and servicing global corporations, exiting local business segments," Vaida Bickute, spokeswoman of Danske Bank, told.





In her words, the bank's clients have two months to find a new bank.





Danske Bank announced its new strategy in late April and plans to focus in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia only on services provided to companies operating in the Nordic and Baltic countries and global corporations.