Baltic International Bank has for the first time in Latvia immortalised the works of the Latvian artist on its payment cards
"When creating new credit cards of Baltic International Bank, it was
important for us not only to provide the functionality of modern cards but also
to create an exclusive and unique design for them. By selecting Ilmārs
Blumbergs’ works, we wanted to honour the memory of the great artist and allow
his works to continue living not only in exhibition halls but also in everyday
life,” says Viktor Bolbat, Chairman of the Management Board of Baltic International Bank.
"Issue of new payment cards of Baltic International Bank with the
inspirational design of Blumbergs is not accidental – in partnership with the
legendary artist during his lifetime a number of Blumbergs’ ambitious projects
were implemented, i.e. staging of the opera "Aida" at the Latvian
National Opera, exhibition, book and film "I Will not Die", the
Bank’s commemorative medal showing a Bowing Servant, etc. I am glad that the release of new payment cards
with the fragments of Blumbergs’ works will allow our clients worldwide to get
acquainted with the artistic wealth created in Latvia!", continues V.
Bolbat.
Ilmārs Blumbergs' works decorate three exclusive credit cards of Baltic International Bank. MasterCard Platinum and MasterCard Amber cards are decorated with the fragments of works created by Blumbergs within the framework of the Venetian cycle, while the most prestigious MasterCard card, i.e. the World Elite card, is decorated with a piece of artwork created within the series of works "Logi/Windows".
Ilmārs Blumbergs (1943-2016) is a world-renowned Latvian artist and stage
designer, winner of many Latvian and international awards, the Order of the
Three Stars knight. Blumbergs is considered to be one of the strongest and most
inspirational personalities in the arena of Latvian art, and each of his
exhibitions, the appearance and expression of any work in the artistic space is
called the event with a capital E.
