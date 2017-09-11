Banks, Economics, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 16:47
Latvia adheres to the highest tier in the International Monetary Fund's Data Dissemination Standards Initiatives
Adherence
to the SDDS Plus is the result of the joint work of Latvijas Banka, the Central
Statistical Bureau of Latvia, the Treasury, the Financial and Capital Market
Commission and Nasdaq Riga: Latvijas Banka coordinates the implementation of
the SDDS Plus, the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia maintains the
National Summary Data Page, and all involved institutions prepare and publish
certain statistical data categories on population and the financial, real,
fiscal and external sectors.
All
countries adhering to the SDDS Plus have a similarly structured National
Summary Data Page, which provides a
user-friendly information on the major economic and financial data categories and
on the institution responsible for each data category, as well as links to the
data, including the data in a machine readable format, and to the metadata.
With Latvia becoming an SDDS Plus adherent, the National Summary Data Page has
been expanded to include a number of new statistical data categories: sectoral
balance sheets, general government operations, general government total gross
debt, other financial corporations survey, financial soundness indicators, debt
securities, coordinated portfolio investment survey, coordinated direct
investment survey and currency composition of official foreign exchange
reserves.
Data and
metadata for Latvia and other countries, as well as additional information are
available on the IMF website of the Dissemination Standards
Bulletin Board.
Latvijas
Banka has a number of tasks that are vital for the functioning of the national
economy and the financial system. One of the most important Latvijas Banka's
tasks is collection, storage and processing of statistical data, as well as
development, production, analysis and dissemination of statistical information.
Latvijas Banka compiles monetary and financial statistics, banknote statistics,
payment and payment system statistics, financial stability statistics, balance
of payments and international investment position statistics, as well as gets
actively involved in compilation of statistical data at the European level.
- 02.08.2018 Банк SEB предоставил предприятиям финансирование в размере 418 млн. евро в первом полугодии 2018 года
- 02.08.2018 Latvijas Propana Gaze's turnover up 14.3% in 2017
- 02.08.2018 Rigas Piena Kombinats dairy company turns over EUR 81 mln in 2017
- 02.08.2018 Association determined to conclude general collective agreement on minimum wage in food service industry
- 02.08.2018 SEB Banka extends EUR 418 mln in corporate loans in H1
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reorganization of several universities
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reducing VAT on food services to 12%
- 02.08.2018 Support to green energy must drop from 1% to 0.3% of GDP – Aseradens
- 02.08.2018 Эксперт: почему необходимо проверять электропроводку?
- 02.08.2018 Latvian banking sector has gotten rid of undesirable shell companies – regulator