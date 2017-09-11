Analytics, Banks, Crime, Financial Services, Latvia, Statistics
Friday, 27.07.2018, 17:31
Number of counterfeit banknotes, coins remains low in Latvia – central bank
According to the Bank of Latvia, in the first six months of this year 823
cases of counterfeits have been discovered – 708 banknotes and 11 coins
compared to 656 counterfeit banknotes and 140 coins identified in the
respective period last year.
The financial loss from counterfeit money has risen slightly - the value
of counterfeit banknotes in the first half of 2017 reached EUR 40,553 compared
to EUR 32,109 a year ago.
75% of counterfeits discovered in Latvia are 50-euro banknotes.
Bank of Latvia representative Aleksandrs Antins said that Latvia
as well as Estonia, Finland, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Lithuania traditionally are
among countries with the lowest number of counterfeit money per capita.
According to the latest Eurosystem
data, in the first half of this year 301,000 counterfeit banknotes were
detected in the euro area, down from 331,000 banknotes detected a year ago.
