Number of counterfeit banknotes, coins remains low in Latvia – central bank

The number of counterfeit banknotes and coins in Latvia remains low – in the first six months of this year the number of discovered counterfeit banknotes has slightly risen, and the number of counterfeit coins has declines, informs LETA.

According to the Bank of Latvia, in the first six months of this year 823 cases of counterfeits have been discovered – 708 banknotes and 11 coins compared to 656 counterfeit banknotes and 140 coins identified in the respective period last year.





The financial loss from counterfeit money has risen slightly - the value of counterfeit banknotes in the first half of 2017 reached EUR 40,553 compared to EUR 32,109 a year ago.





75% of counterfeits discovered in Latvia are 50-euro banknotes.





Bank of Latvia representative Aleksandrs Antins said that Latvia as well as Estonia, Finland, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Lithuania traditionally are among countries with the lowest number of counterfeit money per capita.





According to the latest Eurosystem data, in the first half of this year 301,000 counterfeit banknotes were detected in the euro area, down from 331,000 banknotes detected a year ago.