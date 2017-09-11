Association of Latvian Commercial Banks expands its activities and becomes Finance Latvia Association

The Association of Latvian Commercial Banks has expanded its activities and become the Finance Latvia Association, reflecting the development of the finance industry and growing cooperation between participants in the sector, as well as the sustained creation of innovations in financial technology, the association reported.

The expansion of the Association and the change of its name are part of the organization’s development strategy aimed at becoming a broad platform for cooperation in finance, technology and related industries, as well as for interest representation in Latvia, the Baltics and Europe. The Finance Latvia Association invites fintech start-ups, experienced finance companies and businesses in related industries to join the organization by becoming associate members or members.





"These changes, stemming from global and local trends in the industry, are a logical step forward in the development of the association. We realized the need for changes as well as our ability to unite the industry and facilitate a high-quality discussion some time ago — for instance, in 2017 we ensured a united position among market participants about the future of the European Union’s financial market and the development of financial technologies. Questions are appearing more often on the association’s agenda for which we need collaboration between the financial and technology industries, as well as other related industries. Thus closer cooperation would allow for quicker decision-making in matters essential to the financial sector," said Sanda Liepina, the head of the Finance Latvia Association, explaining the expansion decision.





The Finance Latvia Association’s vision is for Latvia’s financial sector to become a model for Europe in terms of cooperation and innovation. The Finance Latvia Association expects Latvia to become one of the top EU countries shaping an open financial sector, and consequently it is essential to create a platform for cooperation between all the parties involved and to promote discussion on topical issues. The association’s three priority directions for work remain the same — development, technology and compliance.