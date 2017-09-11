Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
Latvian residents to have overpaid taxes automatically returned to them starting 2021
Saeima Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee is planning to propose the establishment of an electronic system that would ensure that residents who overpay taxes are returned the amounts overpaid as of 2021, the committee's chairman Vitalijs Orlovs (Harmony) told reporters LETA today.
The committee is currently reviewing an initiative that was originally posted on Manabalss.lv portal and has by now been signed by more than 10,000 citizens of Latvia, which proposes that taxes overpaid by residents be automatically returned. The committee is now working on a bill on automatic repayment of overpaid taxes beginning 2021.
The Health Ministry previously informed Saeima that the necessary changes to the e-health system could be introduced by 2021, and the State Revenue Service said that the Electronic Declarations System would be upgraded in 2020 to make the new option available.
Ludmila Andrejeva, who submitted the proposal to Manabalss.lv, said that residents who did not understand the complicated taxation system, did not use online banking services, but were employed and paid taxes had every right to have their overpaid taxes returned to them.
