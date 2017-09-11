Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 15:47
Capitalia non-bank lender raises consolidated H1 profit to EUR 54,700
Capitalia says in the announcement that in accordance with
its strategy the company’s assets were reduced to EUR 3.54 mln, while its
corporate loan portfolio expanded to EUR 5.624 mln.
During the first half of this year, Capitalia continued to focus on attracting new clients and partners
in the Baltic states. Preparations also continued for the refinancing of the
company’s bonds maturing in October 2018.
“Typically, client activity is lower during the summer
months, which provides us an opportunity to work on improvement of our
operating procedures and organizational set-ups. As part of such project, we
are continuing reorganization process with the daughter companies in Lithuania
and Estonia, where we plan to continue working through branches,” Capitalia said in its announcement to
the stock exchange.
For the following three months the key focus of Capitalia will be on the ongoing
reorganization process, as well as preparations for a more active financing
season in the autumn. Capitalia plans
to pay special attention to the development of an invoice purchasing product
for whom the company sees great potential in the Baltic states.
In the first half of 2017, Capitalia generated a profit of EUR 40,576 on a EUR 647,549
turnover.
Capitalia was
founded in 2007. Capitalia bonds have
been included in the Nasdaq Riga Bond List.
