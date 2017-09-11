Capitalia non-bank lender raises consolidated H1 profit to EUR 54,700

Latvian non-bank lender Capitalia closed the first half of this year with a consolidated profit of EUR 54,685, which was a 34.8 % increase against the same period a year ago, while the company’s turnover declined 7.8 % y-o-y to EUR 598,897, according to information provided by the company to the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange informed LETA.

Capitalia says in the announcement that in accordance with its strategy the company’s assets were reduced to EUR 3.54 mln, while its corporate loan portfolio expanded to EUR 5.624 mln.

During the first half of this year, Capitalia continued to focus on attracting new clients and partners in the Baltic states. Preparations also continued for the refinancing of the company’s bonds maturing in October 2018.





“Typically, client activity is lower during the summer months, which provides us an opportunity to work on improvement of our operating procedures and organizational set-ups. As part of such project, we are continuing reorganization process with the daughter companies in Lithuania and Estonia, where we plan to continue working through branches,” Capitalia said in its announcement to the stock exchange.





For the following three months the key focus of Capitalia will be on the ongoing reorganization process, as well as preparations for a more active financing season in the autumn. Capitalia plans to pay special attention to the development of an invoice purchasing product for whom the company sees great potential in the Baltic states.





In the first half of 2017, Capitalia generated a profit of EUR 40,576 on a EUR 647,549 turnover.

Capitalia was founded in 2007. Capitalia bonds have been included in the Nasdaq Riga Bond List.