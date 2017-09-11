Banks, Cryptocurrencies, Financial Services, Lithuania
Blockchain sandbox project LBChain moving to the next stage
Vilnius, 19.07.2018.
The Bank of Lithuania call for proposals to create a blockchain sandbox dubbed „LBChain“ received a great deal of attention from developers: with 9 tenders received, 4 companies were selected to move on to the next stage of the pre-commercial procurement – UAB Deloitte verslo konsultacijos, IBM Polska Sp. z.o.o., UAB Tieto Lietuva and UAB INNTEC, informed Bank of Lietuva.
Created by a financial market regulator, LBChain is one of the first platforms of its kind, offering a unique opportunity for Lithuanian and international companies to gain knowledge and carry out blockchain-oriented research, ultimately bringing benefits to both consumers and the financial system.
