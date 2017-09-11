SEB Estonia posts EUR 26.4 mln net profit for Q2

Estonian units of the Scandinavian financial group SEB finished the second quarter of 2018 with a net profit of 26.4 mln euros, which is 23.4% more than in the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

Operating income in the second quarter of the year rose 10% on year and totaled 39.5 mln euros, SEB said.





Operating expenses were down 3.5% at 13.9 mln euros.





According to information available from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, SEB in the second quarter of the year paid altogether approximately 24 mln euros in labor and state taxes.