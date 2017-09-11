Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:47
SEB Estonia posts EUR 26.4 mln net profit for Q2
BC, Tallinn, 17.07.2018.Print version
Estonian units of the Scandinavian financial group SEB finished the second quarter of 2018 with a net profit of 26.4 mln euros, which is 23.4% more than in the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.
Operating income in the second quarter of the year rose 10% on year and
totaled 39.5 mln euros, SEB said.
Operating expenses were down 3.5% at 13.9 mln euros.
According to information available from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, SEB in the second quarter of the year paid altogether approximately
24 mln euros in labor and state taxes.
Other articles:
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads
- 18.07.2018 В Палдиски могут построить хранилище окончательного складирования ядерных отходов
- 18.07.2018 Погранохрана продолжает конфискацию антирадаров на границе с Россией
- 18.07.2018 Coop to bring e-store food lockers to market in Tallinn in next few mos
- 18.07.2018 Estonian border guards removing anti-radar equipment from cars arriving from Russia
- 17.07.2018 Грузоперевозки составили четверть обслуженных TS Laevad паромных перевозок