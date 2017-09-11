Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:50
Citadele has paid 45% of guaranteed deposits to ABLV Bank's clients
She said that from March 3 to July 9, Citadele Bank paid out guaranteed deposits to 8,498 ABLV Bank’s
clients, or 39% of the total number of clients entitled to the
government-guaranteed compensations.
During the past four months, ABLV Bank’s local clients received 89% of the total amount
available to residents. “Latvian residents – both individuals and legal
entities - have so far been more active in claiming the guaranteed
compensations,” Praulina said. To date, Citadele
has paid out EUR 41.6 mln in guaranteed deposits to 5,173 resident individuals
and legal entities, or 89% of the total guaranteed deposits available to the
residents.
In the segment of foreign clients, guaranteed deposits have
been paid to 3,325 non-resident clients, or 25% of their total number.
Guaranteed deposits paid out to non-resident clients have so far totaled EUR
171,7 mln, or 40% of the total amount available to the non-resident clients.
As reported, Citadele
Bank has been paying out the guaranteed deposits to ABLV Bank’s clients
since March 3.
The Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK)
representative Jelena Lebedeva told
the press earlier that 87.8% of the bank’s customers will receive their
deposits at full amount, including 97.8% of domestic customers.
ABLV Bank has
22,830 customers in total, including 8,468 domestic customers of which 7,418
are individuals and 1,050 are legal entities. 20,051 customers will be paid out
their deposits in full, while 2,779 customers will not receive full payout, of
them 184 are domestic customers, mostly legal entities.
LETA also reported that shareholders of ABLV Bank made a decision in February to start the liquidation
process in order to protect interests of its clients and creditors. ABLV Bank believes that in this way it
will be possible to ensure active protection of its customers, the bank said in
a statement.
The Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital
Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central Bank
(ECB), has ordered ABLV Bank to stop all payments as of February 19 following a
report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S.
Department of Treasury about ABLV Bank's
involvement in international money laundering schemes and corruption. On
February 24, the Finance and Capital Market Commission made a decision on
occurrence of unavailability of deposits at ABLV Bank.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The
bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils,
Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne
own, directly and indirectly, 87.03 % of the bank's share capital.
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Latvian companies are offered new export opportunities in Japan
- 18.07.2018 Airport Riga introduces free parking for 10-minute period for remainder of summer season
- 17.07.2018 Beer production in Latvia down 17.3% in January-May