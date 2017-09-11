Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Friday, 18.05.2018, 06:56
Rietumu Bank will pay dividends from the profit for 2017
Furthermore, there has been made a decision on the payment of dividends
from Rietumu Bank’s year 2017 net
profit, which exceeded 33 million euro.
“A consistent development over the course of many years has ensured a strong base for working with profit and high liquidity even in the current challenging circumstances. We had operatively made necessary changes, and by the end of this year the main transformation process will be completed. We are gaining new, promising clients; continue drawing up new plans, setting new goals and use all of our resources to achieve them”, says Rolf Fuls, Chairman of the Board of Rietumu Bank.
Cumulatively an amount of 12.7 million euro is directed to dividends for the owners of common and preference shares. The yield on preferred shares amounted to 5% per annum.
The rest of the net profit is directed to the bank’s development.
