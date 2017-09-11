Lithuania's budget revenue EUR 24.2 mln above target in 4 months

Lithuania's central government and local authorities collected a total of 2.675 billion euros in budget revenue between January and April, some 24.2 million euros, or 0.9%, above the projected level, reports LETA/BNS.

The central government's budget revenue for the four months came in at 2.069 billion euros, 15.2 million euros, or 0.7%, above the target for the period, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.





The value-added tax brought 1.209 billion euros into the state's coffers, some 0.1% less than planned. Excise tax revenue totaled 436.1 million euros, 0.4% below the estimate. Revenue from the corporate income tax, at 117.2 million euros, fell 4.3% short of the target.





The personal income tax generated a total of 565.8 million euros in central government and municipal budget revenue, 1.4% less than projected.





This year's central government budget projects 6.767 billion euros in annual revenue not including EU funds and 9.071 billion euros including EU funds.