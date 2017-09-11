Banks, Deposits, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 07.05.2018, 14:24
Deposits with Rietumu Banka shrink by EUR 900 mln in Q1
"Funds in current accounts and deposits in the first quarter of 2018 dropped to EUR 1.5 billion compared to EUR 2.4 billion at the end of 2017. The bank has successfully managed this outflow following its conservative liquidity management policy. Despite the severe outflow on customers’ funds, the bank continues to hold strong liquidity position with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at the end of the first quarter being 1,011% with minimum requirement of 100%," the bank said in its statement
The bank's assets in the first quarter of this year shrank by 28%.
The bank closed the first quarter of this year with a profit, even though the bank did not disclose its profit figure.
As reported, Rietumu Banka closed 2017 with a profit of EUR 33.034 million, which is 2.4 times less than in 2016, according to the unaudited annual financial statements. The bank's assets at the end of 2017 reached EUR 2.999 billion, down 13.5% or EUR 466.984 million from late 2016.
This year the bank decided to terminate its relationship with a significant number of high risk customers. Furthermore, significant amendments to the bank’s strategy are planned to be developed and implemented in year 2018 and beyond. Management of the bank expects to complete preparation of its new strategy by June 2018.
- 07.05.2018 IKEA looking for more than 100 employees in Latvia
- 07.05.2018 Bergs Timber acquires Norvik companies in Estonia, Latvia, UK
- 07.05.2018 IKEA готовит открытие первого магазина в Латвии осенью 2018 года
- 07.05.2018 ABLV Bank files complaint with EU Court of Justice against EU banking regulators
- 07.05.2018 Over 43,000 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early May
- 07.05.2018 Практика в Кремниевой долине: от миллионера до бездомного за несколько дней
- 07.05.2018 Latvia's position regarding EU's next multi-annual budget not too good
- 07.05.2018 First IMax movie theater in Latvia to be opened at Akropole shopping mall
- 07.05.2018 Fitch affirms Estonia at A+
- 07.05.2018 Страховщики могут и не заплатить! Как правильно оформить полис?