Tax debts total EUR 1.255 bln in Latvia in early April

At the beginning of April 2018, tax debts in Latvia totaled EUR 1.255 billion, down 3.2% from March, writes LETA, according to the information released by the State Revenue Service (VID).

This total includes current and suspended debts as well as debts with extended payment deadlines.





Tax debts to the central government basic budget stood at EUR 786.605 million, down 4.7% month-on-month, tax debts to local government budgets came to EUR 308.175 million, up 0.2%, while overdue social security contributions equaled EUR 160.311 million, down 1.7%.





As at April 1, 2018, current debts on which fines for late payment are being calculated made up 60% of the total amount or EUR 765.005 million.





Uncollectible debts of the companies under liquidation stood at EUR 10.095 million.





As at April 1, 2018, the deadline for payment of the debt had been extended for tax debts totaling EUR 133.439 million.





The amount of suspended debts, on which fines for late payment are no longer being calculated, stood at EUR 356.647 million at the beginning of April this year, with the majority of these debts accumulated by companies that have been declared insolvent.





In early March, the total tax debt in Latvia stood at EUR 1.296 billion.