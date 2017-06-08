Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 07:02
Tax debts total EUR 1.255 bln in Latvia in early April
This total includes current and suspended debts as well as debts with extended payment deadlines.
Tax debts to the central government basic budget stood at EUR 786.605 million, down 4.7% month-on-month, tax debts to local government budgets came to EUR 308.175 million, up 0.2%, while overdue social security contributions equaled EUR 160.311 million, down 1.7%.
As at April 1, 2018, current debts on which fines for late payment are being calculated made up 60% of the total amount or EUR 765.005 million.
Uncollectible debts of the companies under liquidation stood at EUR 10.095 million.
As at April 1, 2018, the deadline for payment of the debt had been extended for tax debts totaling EUR 133.439 million.
The amount of suspended debts, on which fines for late payment are no longer being calculated, stood at EUR 356.647 million at the beginning of April this year, with the majority of these debts accumulated by companies that have been declared insolvent.
In early
March, the total tax debt in Latvia stood at EUR 1.296 billion.
- 23.04.2018 Island of Hiiumaa calculated damage caused by ferry transport crisis
- 23.04.2018 In March, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased just by 0.2%
- 23.04.2018 Latvian plywood maker Verems posts EUR 8 mln profit for 2017
- 23.04.2018 Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents take effect
- 22.04.2018 Latvian lady tennis players beat Russia to advance to Fed Cup World Group
- 22.04.2018 Preilu Siers achieved EUR 59.9 mln in turnover in 2017
- 21.04.2018 In 2017, general government budget deficit accounted for 0.5% GDP in Latvia
- 21.04.2018 Snaige: the loss due to doubtful debt provisions
- 21.04.2018 Elko Grupa reports EUR 14 mln in audited 2017 profit
- 21.04.2018 Пассажиропоток в Рижском аэропорту вырос на 20%