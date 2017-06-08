Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.04.2018, 06:40
Rietumu Banka registers changes in its Board
Eugene Dugaev has left the Board of Rietumu Banka, but the following people will continue serving as the Board members: Alexander Pankov, Jelena Buraja, Rolf Fuls, Natalia Ignatjeva, Natalja Perhova, Ruslan Stecyuk, Ilya Suharenko and Alexander Voloshin.
The changes in the composition of the bank's Board have been registered with the Latvian Commercial Register on April 16th.
As reported, Rietumu Banka closed 2017 with a profit of EUR 33.034 million, which is 2.4 times less than in 2016, according to the unaudited annual financial statements. The profit of Rietumu Group last year shrank 2.5 times year-on-year to EUR 33.494 million.
The bank' expects to receive the auditors' opinion about its financial statements in April.
At the end of 2017, Rietumu Banka was the fifth largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's main shareholders are Esterkin Family Investments (33.12%), Maltese company Boswell (International) Consulting Limited (33.11%), and Suharenko Family Investments (17.34%).
- 17.04.2018 Madara Cosmetics expects to get EUR 500,000 in revenue from its new sunscreen products
- 17.04.2018 Lithuanian economists, trade unions cautiously welcome tax reform plans
- 17.04.2018 Number of schools in Latvia has declined by 1/5 since restoration of independence
- 17.04.2018 Rescuers' salary to grow by 20%, police officers' by 10% in Estonia
- 17.04.2018 Первые студенты Академии пилотов airBaltic приступили к учебе
- 16.04.2018 Министр финансов Литвы обещает рост доходов жителей
- 16.04.2018 Пассажиропоток airBaltic в первом квартале 2018 года увеличился на 24%
- 16.04.2018 За годы независимости количество школ в Латвии сократилось на пятую часть
- 16.04.2018 Литва изменила порядок требования краткой ввозной таможенной декларации
- 16.04.2018 Латвийская армия получит дроны на 2,4 млн. евро