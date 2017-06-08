Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
Latvia’s budget revenue grows 13.2% in January-February
Compared to the first two months of 2017, consolidated budget revenue increased by EUR 209.6 million, or 13.2%, to EUR 1.79 billion in January-February 2018. Meanwhile, consolidated budget expenditure rose by EUR 42.5 million, or 2.9%, to EUR 1.49 billion.
The Finance Ministry commented that budget revenue grew primarily thanks to an inflow of foreign funds, which increased by EUR 92.1 million or 38.2% year-on-year, as the implementation of EU-funded projects picked up.
Also, tax revenue rose by EUR 123.6 million or 10.2% year-on-year amid stronger economic growth.
The Finance Ministry informed that work is currently under way on budgetary forecasts for Latvia’s Stability Program 2018-2021, which has to be submitted to the European Commission in mid-April.
