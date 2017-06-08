Lithuanian banks increase lending to trade, transport, manufacturing sectors

Lithuania's commercial banks last year were more active in providing loans to businesses in the trade, transport and manufacturing sectors, but reduced their lending to property developers, the Bank of Lithuania said on March 27th, reports LETA/BNS.

"Banks continue to lend actively. Their aggregate portfolio increased by more than 3%: loans to businesses grew by more than 600 million, and those to households by about 740 million euros," Vitas Vasiliauskas, the central bank governor, said at a news conference.





"However, lending to the public sector and to financial markets shrank. (The state social insurance fund) Sodra ceased to be banks' customer as a debtor. But overall, lending was quite active," he said.





Vasiliauskas noted that lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grew at a faster rate than lending to large businesses.





"The three sectors where the rate of lending increased were trade, transport and manufacturing. A decrease took place in the real estate development and building segments," he said.





The aggregate bank loan portfolio grew by 3.2% in 2017 compared with 2016 to reach 18.6 billion loans. Loans to SMEs rose by 10.4% to 3.6 billion euros and loans to large businesses were up by 4.4% to 5.1 billion euros.





Lithuania's banks are forecast to increase their total lending by some 5% to 19.6 billion euros this year.