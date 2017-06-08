Latvia's coalition backs proposal on EU's post-2020 multi-annual budget

Other ruling coalition parties back the proposal by the Union of Greens/Farmers for the adoption of a parliament resolution on the EU's post-2020 multi-annual financial framework, informs LETA.

The resolution would call on the EU to provide adequate financing for reducing regional disparities and for implementation of the goals of the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy.





Speaking to the press after the meeting of the ruling coalition parties today, the board chairman of Greens/Farmers, Armands Krauze, said that the coalition partners supported the proposal and the draft resolution would be submitted to the parliament for discussion.





The draft resolution urges the EU to do away with the significant differences between the member states in the amounts of direct payments and funding for rural development, including to small and medium-sized farms. It is also vital that funding to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) in the next programming period should remain at least on the same level as in the current period.