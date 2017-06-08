Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.03.2018, 09:50
SEB Banka has banned USD transactions to several Latvian banks
SEB Banka head Ieva Tetere said that the bank is not
performing transactions in US dollars to those Latvian banks who have
restrictions for US dollar payments.
"As it has been reported, the US financial institutions
have stopped providing US dollar payment services to a number of
Latvian-registered banks, considering risks in relation to money laundering. SEB Banka does not wish to be a part of
bending these restrictions and we do not support use of the banking sector for
suspicious transactions," said Tetere.
She underscored that the bank’s decision has no direct
impact on everyday transactions of its customers or transactions of customers
of other Latvian banks. There are virtually no US dollar transactions between SEB Banka’s customers and customers of
other banks. So far just a couple of such transactions have been registered a
month.
SEB Banka at the end of September 2017 was the second
largest Latvian bank by assets.
- 07.03.2018 Economics Ministry annuls renewable energy license to Rigas Energija
- 07.03.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 5.6% in January-February
- 07.03.2018 Latvijas Loto posts EUR 5.834 mln in preliminary profit for 2017
- 07.03.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants grows twofold y-o-y in January
- 07.03.2018 Tender for head of Latvian anti-laundering service announced
- 07.03.2018 Latvian unemployment rises to 7.1% in February
- 07.03.2018 Enefit profit in Latvia at EUR 1.12 mln in 2017
- 07.03.2018 MMS Property Solutions changes its name to Lidl Latvija
- 07.03.2018 New Hanza project in Riga will most probably be implemented
- 06.03.2018 БПБК не исключает блокирования соцсетей в Латвии