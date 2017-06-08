SEB Banka has banned USD transactions to several Latvian banks

SEB Banka has banned US dollar transactions to several Latvian banks, the bank confirmed LETA.

SEB Banka head Ieva Tetere said that the bank is not performing transactions in US dollars to those Latvian banks who have restrictions for US dollar payments.





"As it has been reported, the US financial institutions have stopped providing US dollar payment services to a number of Latvian-registered banks, considering risks in relation to money laundering. SEB Banka does not wish to be a part of bending these restrictions and we do not support use of the banking sector for suspicious transactions," said Tetere.





She underscored that the bank’s decision has no direct impact on everyday transactions of its customers or transactions of customers of other Latvian banks. There are virtually no US dollar transactions between SEB Banka’s customers and customers of other banks. So far just a couple of such transactions have been registered a month.





SEB Banka at the end of September 2017 was the second largest Latvian bank by assets.