Wednesday, 07.03.2018
Tender for head of Latvian anti-laundering service announced
The candidates should have impeccable reputation, higher
professional or academic education in law, economics or management, and at
least three-year experience in a leading position. The candidates should also
have knowledge and professional experience in the area of prevention of money
laundering and terrorism financing. Candidates may apply by March 20.
As reported, at present the anti-laundering office is headed
by Viesturs Burkans who has been in the position since 1998, and his term in
the office expires on May 31. Burkans told LETA earlier that he will still
decide whether to apply for the position repeatedly.
Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said that it
is necessary to strengthen the anti-laundering service by increasing its
capacity, ensuring good governance and cooperation with other authorities.
"Radical changes are needed in the office and they can be ensured by
organizing a transparent tender," said Kucinskis.
