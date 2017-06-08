Tender for head of Latvian anti-laundering service announced

The State Chancellery has announced an open tender for the head of the Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity, according to information published in Latvia’s official gazette Latvijas Vestnesis.

The candidates should have impeccable reputation, higher professional or academic education in law, economics or management, and at least three-year experience in a leading position. The candidates should also have knowledge and professional experience in the area of prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing. Candidates may apply by March 20.





As reported, at present the anti-laundering office is headed by Viesturs Burkans who has been in the position since 1998, and his term in the office expires on May 31. Burkans told LETA earlier that he will still decide whether to apply for the position repeatedly.





Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said that it is necessary to strengthen the anti-laundering service by increasing its capacity, ensuring good governance and cooperation with other authorities. "Radical changes are needed in the office and they can be ensured by organizing a transparent tender," said Kucinskis.