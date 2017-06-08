Baltic International Bank posts EUR 2.668 mln in preliminary loss for 2017

Latvia’s Baltic International Bank last year posted a preliminary loss of EUR 2.668 mln in contrast to a profit made in the previous year, according to the bank’s financial statement, reports LETA.

The banking group’s loss in said period was EUR 3.614 mln in contrast to a profit a year ago.





The bank’s assets reached EUR 303.348 mln at the end of December 2017, down 1.6% or EUR 5.041 mln from the end of 2016 when the bank’s assets were worth EUR 308.39 mln.





Deposits at the bank amounted to EUR 239.108 mln at the end of 2017, which is a rise by 3.9% from late 2016, and the loan portfolio of the bank at the end of 2017 reached EUR 69.765 mln, declining 1.7%.





The bank said in its statement that in 2017, Baltic International Bank actively worked to transform its operations in line with the Bank’s new investments-based business model. Upon concluding the organisation of the Bank’s assets and introducing the new business model, the structure and number of customers of the Bank changed, and deposits decreased significantly.





"In the second half of 2017, Baltic International Bank significantly strengthened its clients service team and actively focused on attracting new clients, as well as establishing a new level of business relations with existing clients, thus in the second half of 2017, all financial indicators relating to the amount of client funds increased," the bank said.





At the end of December 2017 term deposits amounted to 33% of the total deposit portfolio, providing opportunities for new investment projects and financing for Bank customers – private individuals and companies both in Latvia and overseas.





"Operations related to changing the business model and customer structure, as well as the quality assessment of some historically acquired assets of the Bank created an expected temporary negative impact on the Bank’s financial indicators, thus the Bank ended 2017 with a loss of EUR 2.67 mln. The financial results were also influenced by investments in continued improvement of the internal control system, development of information technologies and infrastructure that Baltic International Bank carried out in 2017, as well as investments in staff and strengthening their competence," the bank said.





The operating income totalled EUR 15 mln, which is less than at the end of previous period.





"The management of the bank appreciates the dynamics of the income structure - the percentage of fee and commission income increased to 24.8% compared to the same period last year when the fee and commission income totalled 17.7%. The net interest income increased by 17.3% compared to the same period last year when the net interest income totalled 11.3%," the bank said in its statement.





The bank's liquidity ratio at the end of 2017 was 92.29%. The Bank’s Tier I capital ratio (CETI) totalled 11.60%. Total capital ratio reached 14.98%.





In 2016, Baltic International Bank posted a EUR 135,351 profit, while the banking group's profit was EUR 325,492.





The key shareholders of Baltic International Bank are Valerijs Belokons (69.9%) and Vilorijs Belokons (30%). At the end of 2016, Baltic International Bank was the 13th largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets, according to the data of the Latvian Association of Commercial Banks.