Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.03.2018, 18:21
LHV Pank to pay group EUR 2.2 mln in dividend
AS LHV Pank, a subsidiary of the listed Estonian financial services group LHV Group, is to pay the group 2.2 mln euros in dividends on March 1, reports LETA/BNS.
According to the proposal by the management of AS LHV Pank, the subsidiary will
allocate its profit for the financial year 2017, which amounts 13.9 mln euros,
to pay dividends in the net amount of 2.2 mln euros. Dividend will be paid to
the sole shareholder, AS LHV Group,
on March 1, 2018, the bank told the stock exchange.
The management board of the group itself is planning to pay
out altogether 4.1 mln euros in dividend this year. The net profit of LHV Group last year totaled 22.2 mln
euros.
Other articles:
- 01.03.2018 Latvia's ABLV Bank posts EUR 51.209 mln in 2017 profit
- 01.03.2018 Officials say relations between Estonia, Belarus have deepened
- 01.03.2018 Baltic International Bank posts EUR 2.668 mln in preliminary loss for 2017
- 01.03.2018 Estonian govt planning to endorse cyber security bill
- 01.03.2018 FY profit of Ekspress Grupp fell 33% to EUR 3 mln
- 01.03.2018 Средняя зарплата в Эстонии поднялась на 6,5% до 1221 евро в 2017 году
- 01.03.2018 В Латвии ограничили вознаграждение ликвидаторов банков
- 01.03.2018 LTV: Римшевич ходит на работу, работники БЛ его приказы не выполняют
- 01.03.2018 Прибыль финансовых учреждений Латвии в январе - 33,8 млн. евро
- 01.03.2018 На борту совершившего экстренную посадку самолета в Таллиннском аэропорту был представитель авиационного департамента