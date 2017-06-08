LHV Pank to pay group EUR 2.2 mln in dividend

AS LHV Pank, a subsidiary of the listed Estonian financial services group LHV Group, is to pay the group 2.2 mln euros in dividends on March 1, reports LETA/BNS.

According to the proposal by the management of AS LHV Pank, the subsidiary will allocate its profit for the financial year 2017, which amounts 13.9 mln euros, to pay dividends in the net amount of 2.2 mln euros. Dividend will be paid to the sole shareholder, AS LHV Group, on March 1, 2018, the bank told the stock exchange.





The management board of the group itself is planning to pay out altogether 4.1 mln euros in dividend this year. The net profit of LHV Group last year totaled 22.2 mln euros.