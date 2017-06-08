Financial Services, Insurance, Latvia
Latvia's BAN non-life insurer reports EUR 19,700 in unaudited 2017 profit
In 2017, BAN wrote EUR 16.963 mln worth of gross insurance
premiums, up 23.5% against 2016, and paid EUR 7.879 mln in indemnities, up 2.7%
y-o-y.
The largest amount of gross insurance premiums, worth EUR
8.623 mln, was recorded in mandatory motor third party liability (MTPL)
insurance, up 60.6 % y-o-y. Premiums in in motor own damage (MOD) insurance
totaled EUR 3.35 mln, up 4.2%, and premiums in property insurance were worth
EUR 1.909 mln, down 17.2%. All premiums in the above types of insurance were
under insurance agreements concluded in Latvia.
In 2017, BAN paid EUR 3.87 mln in indemnities in MTPL
insurance, up 10% y-o-y, EUR 2.468 mln in MOD insurance, up 2.7%, and EUR
886,500 in health insurance, down 14.1%. All indemnities in the above types of
insurance were paid under insurance agreements concluded in Latvia.
In 2016, BAN generated EUR 44,193 in annual profit.
The sole owner of BAN is BAN
Holdings company.
