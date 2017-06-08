Banks, Crisis, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
Wednesday, 28.02.2018, 05:22
Potential liquidators of ABLV Bank will be told to do everything in their power to refute FinCEN allegations
"They will have to do this so the bank's shareholders
and clients, and the entire Latvia could rebuild their reputation on the global
financial market," said Bernis.
What has happened to ABLV
Bank will have a very negative effect on service of non-residents in
Latvia. "We were the best in all banking procedures, we had top-level
customer service culture. I believe that large part of the clients will never
return to Latvia, there are other places where they can receive banking services,"
said Bernis.
ABLV Bank has
opted for self-liquidation in order to protect the bank from any unprofessional
activities, taking into consideration that many insolvency processes in Latvia
eventually result in criminal cases, said Bernis.
Bernis' deputy Vadims
Reinfelds said that attorney at law Elvijs
Vebers was one of the candidates for the bank's liquidator, but the
liquidation group would also include Andris
Kovalcuks, head of ABLV Bank
Group's company New Hanza Capital,
and corporate finance expert Arvids Kostomarovs.
"The liquidators will have to submit ABLV Bank liquidation plan to the
Financial and Capital Market Commission in five days. The Financial and Capital
Market Commission will have one month to analyze and approve the plan. Once
that is done, the liquidator group will get down to work. Up until then, the
bank's board will continue to manage the bank's operations," said
Reinfelds, adding that work on the liquidation plan was already under way.
Reinfelds added that ABLV
Bank would start paying out deposits on Friday, March 2.
ABLV Bank had
accumulated enough liquid assets to resume operations, however, the Financial
and Capital Market Commission's decision on unavailability of deposits at the
bank in fact meant liquidation of the bank. "We had uncommitted funds
worth EUR 1.3 bln, most of which was in the Bank of Latvia's accounts. This
would have been enough to meet all clients' claims," stressed Bernis.
Furthermore, there is not a single document stating that the
European Central Bank has ruled that ABLV
Bank had to have exactly EUR 1 bln in its Bank of Latvia account, added
Bernis.
"The bank was earning money abroad, but it employed
people here in Latvia. It was not just a bank but a large group with dozens of
companies, each with its individual operations, cooperation partners,
development plans. Now all of that is a thing of the past, our work for the
past 25 years has been erased in one-and-a-half weeks, and the third largest
bank in the country is no more," said Bernis.
Olegs Fils, a
co-owner of the bank and head of the bank's supervisory board, said that he
would personally supervise the liquidators' work so the bank could honor its
obligations to all clients, creditors, and employees. "I promise that I
will continue to follow - with utmost care - everything that concerns the
liquidators' work," he said.
According to the bank's representatives, investments worth
EUR 186.7 mln in Pillar Group's
development project New Hanza quarter
have been suspended due to liquidation of ABLV
Bank. The project envisaged construction of an office building, several
apartment buildings, a recreation center, a park, a kindergarten, a school, and
the Latvian Contemporary Art Museum.
In the meantime, AmberStone
Group investments worth EUR 74 mln have been put on hold, including investment
in construction of a veneer plant in Krustspils Region, a resort-hotel in
Liepaja, five- and four-star hotels in Riga, adding two or three ships to the
Latvia-registered fleet, and expansion of the traumatology clinic Orto.
Likewise, New Hanza
Capital's investments worth EUR 35.5 mln are now threatened, which were
supposed to go into development of the former VEF plant's territory and
development of a warehousing and office complex on Maskavas Street.
As reported, shareholders of ABLV Bank at an extraordinary meeting on Monday made a decision to
start the liquidation process in order to protect interests of its clients and
creditors. ABLV Bank believes that in this way it will be possible to ensure
active protection of its customers, the bank said in a statement.
