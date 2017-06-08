Banks, EU – CIS, Financial Services, Latvia, Russia
Guselnikov acquires direct control over Russia's Vyatka Bank
As reported, Guselnikov is the largest shareholder in
Latvia's Norvik Banka.
"Grigory
Guselnikov and the joint-stock company Norvik
Banka have completed a deal with Vyatka
Bank shares, as a result of which Vyatka Bank is no longer a subsidiary of Norvik Banka," according to Vyatka Bank's statement.
Vyatka Bank
President Sergei Tuvalkin explains
that work on the transaction began quite a while ago.
"We received the central bank's permission last year
already," said Tuvalkin. "We are not part of the Norvik international banking group anymore. You might say that we
have been acquired, except no one knew who acquired us. Our "old
shareholders" have returned who have always cared for our bank, always put
our depositors' interests and rights first, and took care of our employees. We
have completely separated Vyatka Bank from the Latvian bank. Financial
operations of the two banks were not connected, and now there is also no
corporate connection between the two," said Vyatka Bank president.
According to Tuvalkin,
Vyatka Bank, with headquarters in Kirov, will now operate independently,
"regardless of developments in Europe's banking sector".
"This is partly due to the paradoxical situation where
we, a Russian bank, could not buy Sberbank
bonds and cooperate with the arms industry companies. Now Vyatka Bank is an independent organization," added Tuvalkin.
As reported, Norvik
Banka was the eighth largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets last
September, according to the Association of Latvian Commercial Banks' data.
Guselnikov owns the controlling interest in Norvik
Banka.
