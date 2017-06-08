Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation, Wages
Latvian State Revenue Service publishes list of employers paying their employees minimum wage or less
The State Revenue Service said it had published the list of
employers, whose workers receive average monthly wages equal to the official
minimum monthly wage or even smaller, to encourage fair competition and
voluntary tax compliance. Also, the list will help protect the rights of
employees, who will be able to see the difference in wages between similar
companies and to assess the risks related to their potential employment.
According to the survey about the shadow economy in the
Baltic states in 2009-2016 carried out by the Center for Sustainable Business
at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, unofficial wages, dubbed
"the envelope wages" because envelopes are usually used to hand to
employees part of their wages in cash without paying taxes, made up the second
biggest share (40.2%) of the shadow economy in Latvia in 2016.
The State Revenue Service said that the survey had showed
that smaller and recently founded businesses were more likely to operate in the
grey zone than larger and older companies, suggesting that businesses resorted
to tax evasion in order to achieve a certain competitiveness threshold.
"Finally, the scope of tax evasion and intentional
non-reporting in the Baltic states depends on the presumptions about the
probability of getting caught and the likely penalty. The companies presuming a
higher probability of getting caught are less likely to get involved in any
shadow economy practices," the tax authority said.
The State Revenue Service will be updating the list of
employers paying their employees minimum wage or less every month.
