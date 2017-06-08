Latvian State Revenue Service publishes list of employers paying their employees minimum wage or less

The Latvian State Revenue Service has published the list of 2,604 employers, who pay their employees the minimum monthly wage or less, reports LETA.

The State Revenue Service said it had published the list of employers, whose workers receive average monthly wages equal to the official minimum monthly wage or even smaller, to encourage fair competition and voluntary tax compliance. Also, the list will help protect the rights of employees, who will be able to see the difference in wages between similar companies and to assess the risks related to their potential employment.





According to the survey about the shadow economy in the Baltic states in 2009-2016 carried out by the Center for Sustainable Business at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, unofficial wages, dubbed "the envelope wages" because envelopes are usually used to hand to employees part of their wages in cash without paying taxes, made up the second biggest share (40.2%) of the shadow economy in Latvia in 2016.





The State Revenue Service said that the survey had showed that smaller and recently founded businesses were more likely to operate in the grey zone than larger and older companies, suggesting that businesses resorted to tax evasion in order to achieve a certain competitiveness threshold.





"Finally, the scope of tax evasion and intentional non-reporting in the Baltic states depends on the presumptions about the probability of getting caught and the likely penalty. The companies presuming a higher probability of getting caught are less likely to get involved in any shadow economy practices," the tax authority said.





The State Revenue Service will be updating the list of employers paying their employees minimum wage or less every month.