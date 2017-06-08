Banks, Crisis, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
Latvia might request OECD’s help in relation to audit of financial regulator
Economics Minister Arvils
Aseradens (Unity) after the meeting of the ruling coalition parties
explained that Saeima performs supervision of FKTK, therefore the Saeima budget
and finance committee might decide on such a step. Politicians discussed
the mechanisms of the audit. Aseradens supports the position of the Finance
Ministry that Latvia should seek OECD’s assistance on this matter.
A similar stance was voiced by the National Alliance’s
deputy chairman Gaidis Berzins.
Reizniece-Ozola said on February 24 that she would call on
Saeima as the FKTK’s supervisor to organize an audit in the banking regulator.
The Saeima Budget and Finance Committee could be tasked with organizing the
audit by hiring independent experts like a multinational institution or audit
firm.
She said that not only her, but also foreign institutions,
have praised the FKTK's work the past two years, but this does not mean that
there are not problems.
"In order to make sure that everything is in order, and
everyone had a good feeling about the decisions made by the FKTK, the Finance
Ministry will work with parliament to initiate and audit at the FKTK, with the
aim of assessing its work," she said.
The minister added that she has no reason not to trust the FKTK
at the moment.
