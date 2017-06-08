Latvia might request OECD’s help in relation to audit of financial regulator

Latvia might request assistance of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in relation to the audit of the Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK), informed LETA.

Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) after the meeting of the ruling coalition parties explained that Saeima performs supervision of FKTK, therefore the Saeima budget and finance committee might decide on such a step. Politicians discussed the mechanisms of the audit. Aseradens supports the position of the Finance Ministry that Latvia should seek OECD’s assistance on this matter.





A similar stance was voiced by the National Alliance’s deputy chairman Gaidis Berzins.





Reizniece-Ozola said on February 24 that she would call on Saeima as the FKTK’s supervisor to organize an audit in the banking regulator. The Saeima Budget and Finance Committee could be tasked with organizing the audit by hiring independent experts like a multinational institution or audit firm.





She said that not only her, but also foreign institutions, have praised the FKTK's work the past two years, but this does not mean that there are not problems.





"In order to make sure that everything is in order, and everyone had a good feeling about the decisions made by the FKTK, the Finance Ministry will work with parliament to initiate and audit at the FKTK, with the aim of assessing its work," she said.

The minister added that she has no reason not to trust the FKTK at the moment.