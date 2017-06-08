Latvian PM: Agreement on financial sector audit should be reached next week

The agreement on the audit of the institutions supervising the financial sector should be reached early next week, said Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) after the meeting of the financial sector development council, cites LETA.

"The Finance Ministry during this week has to select the consultant who will perform the audit. This audit will be conducted not only in the Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK), but also in other institutions, for example, the Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity," the prime minister said.





Kucinskis said that all activities conducted by supervising institutions should be assessed whether they had been adequate for each situation. "The audit will provide answers to many other unanswered questions about the supervision system in general," said Kucinskis.





Asked whether this could mean replacement of any officials, Kucinskis said that audits are carried out in order to change some status or officials based on the audit’s results. At the same time, so far he has no reason to think about any breaches of any of the officials.





Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) said that the audit consultant will be selected after consultations with Latvia’s cooperation partners – the World Bank, the Organization for Economics Cooperation and Development (OECD) and others.





"We will try to conduct the audit as soon as possible, but quality is more important than haste. It would not be wise to carry the audit just to "remove heads". We have to assess whether the present regulations are adequate, whether we need any legislative changes. The audit should provide systemic assessment of the institutions supervising the financial sector," said the minister.





As reported, Reizniece-Ozola said on February 24 that she would call on Saeima as the FKTK’s supervisor to organize an audit in the banking regulator. The Saeima Budget and Finance Committee could be tasked with organizing the audit by hiring independent experts like a multinational institution or audit firm.





She said that not only her, but also foreign institutions, have praised the FKTK's work the past two years, but this does not mean that there are not problems.

"In order to make sure that everything is in order, and everyone had a good feeling about the decisions made by the FKTK, the Finance Ministry will work with parliament to initiate and audit at the FKTK, with the aim of assessing its work," she said.





The minister added that she has no reason not to trust the FKTK at the moment, as she herself has observed that the financial regulator has been working more effectively and professionally than before.