Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.02.2018, 17:01
Latvian PM: Agreement on financial sector audit should be reached next week
"The Finance Ministry during this week has to select
the consultant who will perform the audit. This audit will be conducted not
only in the Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK), but also in other
institutions, for example, the Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds
Derived from Criminal Activity," the prime minister said.
Kucinskis said that all activities conducted by supervising
institutions should be assessed whether they had been adequate for each
situation. "The audit will provide answers to many other unanswered
questions about the supervision system in general," said Kucinskis.
Asked whether this could mean replacement of any officials,
Kucinskis said that audits are carried out in order to change some status or officials
based on the audit’s results. At the same time, so far he has no reason to
think about any breaches of any of the officials.
Finance Minister Dana
Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) said that the audit consultant will be
selected after consultations with Latvia’s cooperation partners – the World
Bank, the Organization for Economics Cooperation and Development (OECD) and
others.
"We will try to conduct the audit as soon as possible,
but quality is more important than haste. It would not be wise to carry the
audit just to "remove heads". We have to assess whether the present
regulations are adequate, whether we need any legislative changes. The audit
should provide systemic assessment of the institutions supervising the
financial sector," said the minister.
As reported, Reizniece-Ozola said on February 24 that she
would call on Saeima as the FKTK’s supervisor to organize an audit in the
banking regulator. The Saeima Budget and Finance Committee could be tasked with
organizing the audit by hiring independent experts like a multinational
institution or audit firm.
She said that not only her, but also foreign institutions,
have praised the FKTK's work the past two years, but this does not mean that
there are not problems.
"In order to make sure that everything is in order, and
everyone had a good feeling about the decisions made by the FKTK, the Finance
Ministry will work with parliament to initiate and audit at the FKTK, with the
aim of assessing its work," she said.
The minister added that she has no reason not to trust the
FKTK at the moment, as she herself has observed that the financial regulator
has been working more effectively and professionally than before.
