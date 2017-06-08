ABLV Bank's clients can pay off their loans and transfer their financial instruments

Clients of ABLV Bank can pay off their loans and transfer their financial instruments, the troubled bank’s spokesman Arturs Eglitis told BC.

“ABLV Bank has drawn up information to its clients on the restrictions imposed on the bank. It has been posted on the bank’s website and sent to all clients’ online banking accounts. It can also be received by contacting private bankers or calling to the bank’s information hotline. We are currently waiting for further information and instructions from the regulator with which we continue to work to specify all the details concerning services restrictions and further steps,” said Eglitis.





The bank’s spokesman said that ABLV Bank’s clients can currently pay off their loans, which includes an option to pay off their loans early with the money in their client accounts or with money earned by selling financial instruments. Clients can also transfer their financial instruments to another bank as they are not on the ABLV Bank’s balance sheet.





According to information released by the bank, starting Monday, February 26, all clients shall be conducting repayment of their loans to the ABLV Cash Department of the bank in cash or via bank transfer from another bank in euro currency to a unified account of ABLV Bank.





If the currency of the obligations is any other than euro, then the incoming payment shall be converted to the currency of the loan on the day of settlement in accordance with the bank’s exchange rate.





The Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central Bank (ECB), has ordered ABLV Bank to stop all payments as of February 19 following a report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of Treasury about ABLV Bank's involvement in international money laundering schemes and corruption.