Latvian MF: Liquidation of ABLV Bank just one of the options

During a press conference, Finance Minister (FM) Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) said that the liquidation of ABLV Bank is just one of the options on the table, reports LETA.

She said that the European Central Bank, which oversees ABLV Bank, has not said that the bank must be liquidated, but just pointed out to the unavailability of deposits to clients. The minister added that the ECB will be making other decisions on this matter in the near future.





At the same time, she added that the ECB decision is not a political one, as it was made by the institution based on information submitted by the bank itself.