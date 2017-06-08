Latvian police starts probing money laundering allegations at ABLV Bank

The Latvian State Police has started a probe about possible money laundering schemes at ABLV Bank as suggested by a recent report of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The police spokeswoman, Ilze Jurevica, told LETA that the Latvian police had asked the cooperation partners to provide detailed information about the facts supporting the FinCEN conclusions and had also made inquiries with the Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital Market Commission.





The police will make the decision after receiving this information, Jurevica said.





ABLV Bank's spokesman Janis Bunte told LETA that on February 14 the bank itself had made formal requests to the State Police and the Corruption Prevention Bureau, asking them to check the information in the FinCEN report. ABLV Bank will be cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and providing them with all the required information because it is interested to have the situation clarified as soon as possible, the spokesman said.





As reported, in mid-February FinCEN proposed sanctions against ABLV Bank for its role in money laundering schemes that have been facilitating transactions for parties connected to North Korea's nuclear program and illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine. FinCEN also said in its report that the management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials when challenging enforcement actions and perceived threats to their high-risk business.





The FinCen report drew the attention also of the Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) which asked its partners in the U.S. to share the evidence supporting the FinCEN allegations but no information had been received by February 21.





The Finance and Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central Bank (ECB), ordered ABLV Bank to stop all payments as of February 19.





At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne own, directly and indirectly, 87.03 percent of the bank's share capital.





ABLV Bank's bonds are quoted on the Nasdaq Riga Bond List. ABLV Bank is under direct supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB).