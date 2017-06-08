Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Loan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.02.2018, 00:10
Bank of Latvia grants EUR 97.5 mln loan to ABLV against pledge of securities
"Based
on the request from ABLV Bank and a
supporting opinion from the Finance and Capital Market Commission, the Bank of
Latvia has decided to grant a EUR 97.5 million loan to ABLV Bank against a reliable pledge of highly liquid
securities," the Bank of Latvia said, stressing that the value of the
pledge was much higher that the loan amount.
As reported, ABLV Bank has decided to pledge
some securities, asking in return a loan of up to EUR 480 million from the Bank
of Latvia, order to stabilize its situation.
The Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and
Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central
Bank (ECB), has ordered ABLV Bank to stop all payments as of February 19. The ECB
said that the decision was necessary to give ABLV Bank time to take steps to
towards stabilization of the situation.
Last week the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of Treasury proposed sanctions against ABLV Bank for its role
in money laundering schemes that have been facilitating transactions for
parties connected to North Korea's nuclear program and illegal activities in
Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine. FinCEN also said in its report that the
management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials when
challenging enforcement actions and perceived threats to their high-risk
business.
ABLV Bank said it will
make every effort to disprove the allegations.
ABLV Bank's bonds are
quoted on the Nasdaq Riga Bond List. ABLV Bank is under direct
supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB).
