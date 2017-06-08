Banks, Corruption, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 21:01
FinCEN: management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials
According to the FinCEN report, ABLV
Bank’s business practices enable the provision of financial services to
clients seeking to evade financial regulatory requirements. Bank executives and
employees are complicit in their clients’ illicit financial activities,
including money laundering and the use of shell companies to conceal the true
nature of illicit transactions and the identities of those responsible.
“ABLV is considered innovative and forward leaning in its approaches to circumventing
financial regulations. The bank proactively pushes money laundering and
regulatory circumvention schemes to its client base and ensures that fraudulent
documentation produced to support financial schemes, some of which is produced
by bank employees themselves, is of the highest quality,” the U.S. authority
says in the report.
In 2014, ABLV Bank was involved
in the theft of over USD 1 billion in assets from three Moldovan banks, BC
Unibank S.A., Banca Sociala S.A., and Banca de Economii S.A., in which
criminals took over the three Moldovan banks using a non-transparent ownership
structure, partly financed by loans from off shore entities banking at ABLV,
FinCEN said.
Previously, ABLV Bank developed a
scheme to assist customers in circumventing foreign currency controls, in which
the bank disguised illegal currency trades as international trade transactions
using fraudulent documentation and shell company accounts.
As reported, FinCEN has proposed sanctions against ABLV Bank for its role in money laundering schemes that have been
facilitating transactions for parties connected to North Korea’s nuclear
program and illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.
Representatives of ABLV Bank,
meanwhile, indicated that the FinCEN report is the department’s proposal which
can be objected to within 60 days. The Latvian bank is currently weighing its
options as it hopes to persuade FinCEN to revise its proposal. “The bank will
make every effort to disprove the allegations,” the bank said.
- 14.02.2018 Компетентность – новый подход к обучению школьников в Латвии
- 14.02.2018 Фонд Германа Брауна отмечает свое 20-летие!
- 14.02.2018 Рига попала в рейтинг самых эффективных европейских городов
- 14.02.2018 Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 Daugavpils train engine repairs group increased production by 75% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 President urges businessmen to use potential of Latvian-South Korean relations
- 14.02.2018 В Литве решают судьбу должников
- 14.02.2018 ТОП-10 фирм, обанкротившихся в Эстонии в прошлом году
- 14.02.2018 KNAB проверяет информацию FinCEN о ABLV Bank
- 14.02.2018 Latvian MFA in South Korea agrees on the establishment of the Baltic-South Korea economic cooperation committee