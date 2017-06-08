Banks, Deposits, Financial Services, Latvia
Rates for some deposits in USD will be raised in Rietumu Bank
Starting from 8 February the rates on the following types of deposits in USD on 3, 6 months and 1 year term will be raised: deposit, accumulative deposit, deposit with interest capitalization, deposit with periodic interest repayment, multicurrency deposit, deposit with overdraft facility, informed BC Rietumu Bank’s press service.
Changes apply only to new
deals starting from 8 February.
New rates will be available on our webpage in Deposits section.
