Banks, Deposits, Financial Services, Latvia

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10

Rates for some deposits in USD will be raised in Rietumu Bank

BC, Riga, 08.02.2018.Print version
Starting from 8 February the rates on the following types of deposits in USD on 3, 6 months and 1 year term will be raised: deposit, accumulative deposit, deposit with interest capitalization, deposit with periodic interest repayment, multicurrency deposit, deposit with overdraft facility, informed BC Rietumu Bank’s press service.

Changes apply only to new deals starting from 8 February. 

New rates will be available on our webpage in Deposits section. 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 