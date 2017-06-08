Reserve of Estonian central bank totaled EUR 282.8 mln at end-January

Bank of Estonia's reserves in foreign currency decreased in January by 5.2 million euros to 282.8 million euros at the end of January 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

The value of securities in the reserve was 191.4 million euros, 5.9 million euros less than at the end of December, it appears from figures made available by the central bank.

The reserve position of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by 1.5 million euros to 40.4 million euros.

Cash and deposits stood at 11 million euros, down from 11.4 million euros the month before.

The value of the central bank 's gold reserve was 8.9 million euros, the same as the month before.