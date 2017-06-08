Estonian tax authority stopped 23 criminal groups in 2017

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) last year stopped the operations of 23 criminal organizations and groups in the course of combating contraband trade, informs LETA/BNS.

During the year, investigation department of MTA stopped the operations of four criminal organizations with 23 members. In addition, the operations of 19 criminal groups with 86 members were stopped, MTA said in its annual report.

Of the discovered cases 13 were connected to tax crimes and the offenses were committed by two criminal organizations and 11 groups.

Four cases were connected to illegal handling of excise goods and the offenses were committed by two criminal organizations and two groups.

Six of the neutralized criminal groups committed drug offenses.

In 2016, MTA neutralized 12 criminal groups with 66 members.