Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.01.2018, 11:56
Estonian tax authority stopped 23 criminal groups in 2017
BC, Tallinn, 31.01.2018.Print version
The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) last year stopped the operations of 23 criminal organizations and groups in the course of combating contraband trade, informs LETA/BNS.
During the year, investigation department of MTA stopped the operations of
four criminal organizations with 23 members. In addition, the operations of 19
criminal groups with 86 members were stopped, MTA said in its annual report.
Of the discovered cases 13 were connected to tax crimes and the offenses
were committed by two criminal organizations and 11 groups.
Four cases were connected to illegal handling of excise goods and the
offenses were committed by two criminal organizations and two groups.
Six of the neutralized criminal groups committed drug offenses.
In 2016, MTA neutralized 12 criminal groups with 66 members.
Other articles:
- 31.01.2018 Tallinn must hold procurement for contract to operate sightseeing train
- 31.01.2018 Польша призвала США ввести санкции против "Северного потока – 2"
- 31.01.2018 Fortum businesses top list of recipients of renewable energy subsidy in 2017
- 31.01.2018 Lithuania's real wages grew by 5.7% in 2017
- 31.01.2018 "Украинское" ограбление латвийского Privatbank
- 31.01.2018 More contraband cigarettes detected in 2017 than year before in Estonia
- 31.01.2018 RER plant to increase energy efficiency with help of EU financing
- 31.01.2018 Latvia-Belarus memorandum of understanding on economic issues approved
- 31.01.2018 airBaltic continues expansion in Tallinn
- 31.01.2018 Apranga учредила компанию по управлению магазинами Oysho