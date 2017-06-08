Banks, Financial Services, Investments, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.01.2018, 23:37
Baltic International Bank increases its share capital by EUR 6 mln
The shareholders Valeri Belokon and Vilori Belokon emphasize: „In 2018, Baltic International Bank will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of its foundation. This year, we strongly intend to provide our customers just with all the best that we have in stock, including new financial solutions, new opportunities, and unchangeably superb personalised service! The Bank has already done substantial preparatory work which will enable us to enhance and expand Bank’s business in new directions. A team of energetic and dedicated professionals has been assembled, new target markets have been analysed, and a broad array of products and services has been developed. We firmly believe that the capital-increase will give a decisive fillip to the expansion of Bank’s business both domestically and internationally. The bottom line is that Bank’s current and potential customers will all be winners!”
The shareholders’ meeting held on 26 January 2018 made the decision to increase Bank’s share capital by EUR 6,000,004.10 (six million four Euros and 10 cents) through issuing 845 071 (eight hundred forty five thousand seventy one) dematerialised ordinary registered shares. After the finalization of Bank’s capital increase, the new subscribed share capital will total EUR 37 496 399,30 and will be represented by 5 281 183 registered voting shares.
- 30.01.2018 Полунин и Кремер открывают Риге мир гармонии
- 30.01.2018 In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia
- 30.01.2018 GDP in Latvia increased by 0.3% in Q4
- 30.01.2018 23% латвийцев хотели бы сменить жилье, но не могут себе этого позволить
- 30.01.2018 Эстонский МИД вручит Украине ноту в связи со списком офшорных зон
- 30.01.2018 Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis involved in EU project Alliance4Life
- 30.01.2018 Оборот розничной торговли в Латвии в 2017 году вырос на 4,2%
- 30.01.2018 Таллинский порт надеется быстро перезапустить угольный терминал в Мууге
- 30.01.2018 Латвийская airBaltic полетит из Таллинна в Стокгольм и Осло
- 30.01.2018 Рижский порт разрабатывает план развития с оглядкой на Роттердам