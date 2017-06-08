Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
604 counterfeit euro notes found in Estonia in 2017
Compared
with the total number of euro notes in circulation, the number of counterfeits
is small both in Estonia and the eurozone in general, the central bank added.
Across the EU, some 363,000 counterfeit euro banknotes
were withdrawn from circulation in the second half of 2017, an increase of 9.7%
when compared with the first half of 2017 and 2.8% more than in the second half
of 2016, the European Central Bank said.
Most of the counterfeits, 97.8%, were found in euro
area countries. Around 1.7% were found in EU member states outside the euro
area and 0.5% were found in other parts of the world.
Around 85% of the counterfeits were 20 euro and 50
euro banknotes.
The ECB stressed that euro banknotes continue to be a
trusted and safe means of payment.
The likelihood of receiving a counterfeit is very
slight. The number of counterfeits remains very low compared with the number of
genuine banknotes in circulation, which has risen steadily, at rates above GDP
growth, since they were introduced. In 2017, for instance, the number and value
of euro banknotes in circulation grew by around 5.9% and 4.0% respectively.
There are now well over 21 billion euro banknotes in circulation, with a total
value of more than 1.1 trillion euros.
In the first half of 2019, the Eurosystem plans to
issue simultaneously the new 100 euro and 200 euro banknotes, the last two
denominations of the Europa series. The Eurosystem will conduct a campaign to
inform the public and professional cash handlers about the introduction of
these new banknotes, which both carry some new security features. Banknote
equipment manufacturers and other suppliers will continue to receive support
from the Eurosystem in adapting their machines and authentication devices to
the new banknotes.
