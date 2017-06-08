Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Investments, Loan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.01.2018, 07:59
Eesti Pank: volume of loans grows by 10% in Q4
Investment
in fixed assets increased last year, which was reflected in an increase in
borrowing activity. Most loans were taken out by companies in real estate,
construction, transport or manufacturing. The stock of the corporate loan
portfolio was smaller than in the fourth quarter of 2016 however, as one bank
transferred a part of its loans to the portfolio of its foreign parent bank.
Without this the portfolio of corporate loans, leases and factoring would have
grown by around 6% over the year, economist Mari Tamm said.
Borrowing by households also increased last year as
incomes rose strongly and interest rates stayed low. The main growth was in
housing loans and in the car lease portfolio. The value of new housing loans
taken last year was 16% more than in 2016, and the portfolio increased by 6.6%
over the year to 7 billion euros. The amount taken in new car leases was 20%
more than in 2016, and the portfolio of leases increased by 16% over the year
to 557 million euros. Overdrafts and credit card loans grew relatively modestly
though, by 2.3% over the year.
The average interest rates on new loans fell in the
fourth quarter of 2017. There is tight competition between banks in the
corporate loan market, and this led the average interest rate on new long-term
loans to companies to fall to below 2% in December. The average interest rate
on new housing loans also fell in the fourth quarter, having climbed in the
first half of the year. The average interest rate on new housing loans issued
in December was 2.3%, which is still a little higher than it was a year
earlier.
The favorable economic environment and low interest
rates have meant that the volume of overdue loans has shrunk. The value of
loans overdue by more than 60 days in the loan portfolio had fallen to 141
million euros by the end of the year, or 0.9% of the total portfolio. The
volume of overdue loans declined in most sectors. The banking sector has also
made provisions of 124 million euros against possible loan losses in the
future, covering 89% of the loans overdue by more than 60 days.
The deposits of Estonian companies and households grew
by 9% over the year to 13 million euros. The growth in corporate deposits
slowed a little in the second half of last year, but it still remained fast at
8.4% in December. Increased investment can lead to slower growth in the liquid
assets of companies and so in deposits.
The growth of household deposits accelerated somewhat
last year, reaching a rate of 10% at the end of the year, which is the largest
growth of recent years.
The banking sector earned net profit of 335 million
euros in the year, which is 6% less than in 2016. Profits mainly declined
because the dividend income earned from subsidiaries dropped, having been large
in 2016 as undistributed profit from earlier years was paid out.
Without dividend income, net profit in 2017 would have
been about 13% more than a year earlier. Profit was mainly aided by the growth
in the loan portfolio, which raised interest income, and by the good quality of
the portfolio. About the same amount was earned in net service fee income than
in 2016.
- 25.01.2018 Morskoy Fasad to open Baltic Sea cruise line in 2019
- 25.01.2018 Members of Estonian delegation of PACE discuss dangers of Nord Stream 2
- 25.01.2018 Estonia wants to join CERN
- 25.01.2018 Latvia is the only EU member state whose debt didn’t change in Q3
- 25.01.2018 Estonian ready-made food producers' sales rose by 8% in 9 months
- 25.01.2018 Zen Global registered in Lithuania
- 24.01.2018 BLRT invests EUR 44 mln in 2017
- 24.01.2018 Swedbank raises Estonia's economic growth forecast for 2018 to 3.9%
- 24.01.2018 Эстонский концерн БСРЗ в 2017 году инвестировал в развитие производства 44 млн. евро
- 24.01.2018 Латвийская экономика получила миллиард евро от фондов ЕС в 2017 году